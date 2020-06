Suspect Arrested, Charged For Punching Dallas Goedert In South Dakota Bar Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:25s - Published 4 minutes ago Suspect Arrested, Charged For Punching Dallas Goedert In South Dakota Bar Kyle Hadalas, 29, was charged with simple assault, according to the Aberdeen police report. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JERICKA DUNCAN, CBS NEWS, NEWYORK.A SUSPECT HAS BEEN ARRESTEDFOR PUNCHING EAGLES TIGHT ENDDALLAS GOEDERT IN SOUTH DAKOTARESTAURANT OVER THE WEEKEND.KYLE HADALAS WAS ARRESTED ANDCHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULTACCORDING TO THE ABERDEENPOLICE DEPARTMENT.YOU CAN SEE THE ATTACK INSURVEILLANCE VIDEO THATSURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA.THE 25-YEAR-OLD GOEDERT WASSUCKER PUNCHED IN THE FACE ANDKNOCKED OUT COLD.