Biloxi Beach Wade-In Memorial

It’s been 60 years since the Biloxi Wade-Ins when unarmed African American protesters suffered while taking a stand to desegregate the beaches.

- - it's been 60 years since the- biloxi wade-ins, when unarmed - african - american protestors suffered- while taking a stand to - desegregate the beaches.- news 25's grace boyles has more- details from biloxi.- - - - - <nats: "through heartache and pain, - through suffering and strain, w- stand at the water."> the biloxi beaches are known as- a place to lay in the sun - and relax.

In the 1960's, they- were a battleground for the - fight - against segregation.- saturday night at the lighthous- pavilion in biloxi many gathere- to commemorate the 1959, 1960,- and 1963 civil rights wade-ins- where - local african americans - led b- - - - doctor gilbert r.

Mason senior - gathered on the beach in an - attempt to- desegregate them.

- madison pavlus, wade-in memoria- co-host: "not very many people know- about it and it s not taught in- high schools or education-wise- at all.

So, trying to bring - attention to it, make people- aware and educate them a little- bit."

Part of the memorial included a- roll call.

Names of - every person who particpated in- the protests over 60 years- ago were called out.- biloxi native, le' roy carney - was one of those names.

- le'roy c.

Carney, wade-in - participant: "i was involved in the sit-in at the - woolwork's lunch counter- downtown on howard avenue.

I wa- involved in integrating - the singer theater, the avenue- theater, the dairy queen on the- corner of raynard and - - - - division street.

I participated- in just about everything in my- community during the- sixties on up for change for ou- people."

- - - grace boyles, news 25: "a focal point of this year's wade-in- memorial was the- younger generations.

The naacp- youth organization led a march- - - - from the pavillion, across us - highway 90, all the way out ont- the pier."

Le'roy c.

Carney, wade-in - participant: "that was an exciting moment because - these kids, after seeing all th- injustice that they have seen i- the past 10 years,- even at their age they've got - television now, the internet an- everything else these - kids see all of this now and- they, they do believe that they- can make a difference.- they want to make a difference,- - - - because they are our future."

While the wade-ins were - ultimately successful, the- federal court ruling in 1967- - - - that the beaches are public and- therefore accessible to all,- carney says there's still - more to do.

- le'roy c.

Carney, wade-in - participant: "but we still have a long ways to go - because you know there's some - people you are never going to - change their hearts.- but if they're in city- governments, state or local - government they hearts have to- be- changed to make a difference."

In biloxi, grace