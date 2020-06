'Winning feeling without fans is surreal' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:00s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Winning feeling without fans is surreal' Exeter City boss Matt Taylor hailed his players' performances after they beat Colchester United to make it to the play-off final but admitted it was a strange feeling without any fans in the ground. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this