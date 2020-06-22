NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage

NASCAR Statement, via Yahoo!

Sports NASCAR says it has "launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport." Bubba Wallace is the only blackfull-time NASCAR racer.

He recently spoke out against the tolerance of the Confederate flag at NASCAR races.

NASCAR has banned the flag at its events.

Sunday's race was the first in Alabama since the ban was instituted.

