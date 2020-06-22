Global  

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage The noose was discovered by members of Wallace's team on Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR Statement, via Yahoo!

Sports NASCAR says it has "launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport." Bubba Wallace is the only blackfull-time NASCAR racer.

He recently spoke out against the tolerance of the Confederate flag at NASCAR races.

NASCAR has banned the flag at its events.

Sunday's race was the first in Alabama since the ban was instituted.

NASCAR Statement, via Yahoo!

Sports

