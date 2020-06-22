Google Vows to Add More Diverse Leadership by 2025

Google Vows to Add More Diverse Leadership by 2025 CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company will be adding more Black employees and those from "underrepresented groups" in top roles over the next five years.

The tech giant plans to increase those roles by 30 percent.

Google's promise comes on the heels of global Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.

Sundar Pichai, via blog post Sundar Pichai, via blog post Google is also going to invest in U.S. areas with large Black populations such as Atlanta and Washington, D.C.