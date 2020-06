Zac Efron, Kelly Clarkson and Others to Get Walk of Fame Star in 2021

Zac Efron, Kelly Clarkson and Others to Get Walk of Fame Star in 2021 The 'Baywatch' star and the singer have been announced as two of the 35 names set to be immortalized on the famous star-studded street next year.

According to 'The New York Times,' Benedict Cumberbatch, Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliot and Don McLean are also on the list to receive their very own star.

Luciano Pavarotti and 'Fences' playwright August Wilson will both receive stars posthumously.