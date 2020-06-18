Vanessa Bryant Urges Government to Pass Helicopter Safety Act Vanessa's husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, lost their lives in January alongside seven other people.
The helicopter they were traveling in crashed in California.
Now, Vanessa is rallying politicians to get behind a new safety act.
According to TMZ, the act was introduced to lawmakers on June 18.
It requires helicopters that carry six or more people to contain important safety equipment, including a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder.
