Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewing

Mourners gathered on Monday for the public viewing of Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy 's.

Brooks' June 12 death at the hands of officers who were called to the scene because he had fallen asleep in his car further heightened tensions over police brutality and racism in American policing that had been burning since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in late May.

Brooks, 27, was the latest in a long line of African Americans whose fatal encounters with law enforcement have been documented on video.

His funeral, which the family's lawyer said would be paid for by filmmaker Tyler Perry, is scheduled for Tuesday.