Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewing
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewing

Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewing

Mourners gathered on Monday for the public viewing of Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Brooks' June 12 death at the hands of officers who were called to the scene because he had fallen asleep in his car further heightened tensions over police brutality and racism in American policing that had been burning since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in late May.

Brooks, 27, was the latest in a long line of African Americans whose fatal encounters with law enforcement have been documented on video.

His funeral, which the family's lawyer said would be paid for by filmmaker Tyler Perry, is scheduled for Tuesday.



Related news from verified sources

Rayshard Brooks' public viewing: When and how to watch

A public viewing will be held Monday for Rayshard Brooks, the man Atlanta police shot and killed...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPR


Atlanta’s Ebenezer prepares a viewing for Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA (AP) — A public viewing for Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this