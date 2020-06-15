FDA Issues Warning About 9 Types Of Hand Sanitizer
The brands produced in Mexico contain methanol, which is toxic.
Jasmine Viel reports.
FDA Warns Of Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers Made In MexicoThere's a new warning about some hand sanitizer products made in Mexico.
