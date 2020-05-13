Disney+ Shares First Trailer for Filmed Version of ‘Hamilton’ | THR News
Disney+ on Sunday released the first trailer for the filmed version of the ‘Hamilton’ stage show.
New trailer Hamilton trailer released ahead of Disney debutThe smash-hit Broadway musical Hamilton will be released onto Disney's streaming service in the UK on July 3.
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR NewsJimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR News
Here's Why Disney+ Moved 'Hamilton' to Streaming So Quickly | THR NewsTheater owners say they are not rankled by the decision to take the filmed chronicle of the Broadway musical off the theatrical calendar.