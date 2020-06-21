Global  

WEB EXTRA: ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
WEB EXTRA: ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

WEB EXTRA: ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse wowed onlookers on Sunday.

The display, known as an “annular” solar eclipse, in which the moon and sun create a "ring of fire," could be seen in locations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

