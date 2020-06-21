WEB EXTRA: ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse
A solar eclipse wowed onlookers on Sunday.
The display, known as an “annular” solar eclipse, in which the moon and sun create a "ring of fire," could be seen in locations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
'Ring of fire' solar eclipse seen from the PhilippinesFootage shows the glowing red 'ring of fire' solar eclipse as seen from Valenzuela City in Manila, the Philippines on June 21.
The eclipse was visible from a narrow band stretching from west Africa..
Crowds view solar eclipse from northern ThailandCrowds gather to watch the solar eclipse in Thailand yesterday (June 21)
Footage shows resident viewing the stunning 'ring of fire' phenomenon in Chiang Mai province.
The eclipse was visible from..
