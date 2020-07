'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flown over Etihad Stadium during Manchester City vs Burnley

A banner reading "White Lives Matter Burnley" was flown over the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK during the Manchester City vs Burnley game on Monday (June 22).

The plane appeared shortly after the beginning of the match.

Burnley said in an official statement: "Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening."