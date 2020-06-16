Coronavirus Case Increase At 'Unacceptable Level' Gov. Abbott Says
Cases are surging and Dallas County set another single-day record for new cases with 454.
Gov. Greg Abbott Implores Texans To Wear Masks: ‘It Will Keep Texas Open’Disturbed by the recent uptick of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott urged Texans to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask.
Gov. Greg Abbott Says No Mandate For Masks To Be Worn In Texas SchoolsHe says school districts should do what is best for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Abbott 'Laser-Focused On Providing High Hospital Capacity' For TexansGovernor Abbott insists Texas is in good shape regarding the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.