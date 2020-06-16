Global  

Coronavirus Case Increase At 'Unacceptable Level' Gov. Abbott Says
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Cases are surging and Dallas County set another single-day record for new cases with 454.

