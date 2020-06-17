John Bolton's Says He Doesn't Believe President Trump Has Competence To Carrying Out Job Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:54s - Published 7 minutes ago John Bolton's Says He Doesn't Believe President Trump Has Competence To Carrying Out Job CBS4's Lauren Pastrana shares the details of Bolton's sit-down interview about his tell-all book "The Room Where It Happened." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this MOS5811 RT @acadianbelle: MSM is pushing John Bolton’s book. They want it to make our President look bad🛑His claims are not real! Now S. Korea’s n… 59 seconds ago KS RT @washingtonpost: Analysis: Bolton says Trump might desert conservatives if he doesn’t have to worry about reelection. But the more plau… 11 minutes ago gtbonner @dcexaminer @AmbJohnBolton Nobody cares what John Bolton says. It all the money. CNN doesn’t care. ABC having Georg… https://t.co/j4ieJGkxeR 13 minutes ago