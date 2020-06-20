Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever

Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever

Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever According to CBS News, Verkhoyansk in Siberia reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, 32 degrees above its normal high.

Parts of Siberia have been warming up since January, with western Siberia averaging 10 degrees above normal for the whole month of May.

The average heat in Russia from January to May now reflects what was expected to be normal by the year 2100.

The extreme changes are due in part to natural weather patterns and human-caused climate change.

Scientists have said that the only way to slow the impact of climate change is to stop burning fossil fuels.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Arctic records its hottest temperature ever

Reaching 100 degrees in or near the Arctic is almost unheard of.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •The Age


Briefingday Edition 2020-06-21

Is This Life Real? Data Experiments: Racial Discrimination on Airbnb‬ Quantitative Studies:...
Upworthy - Published



Tweets about this

0skarhartman

Oskar Hartman 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 RT @MariPantsar: Arctic records its hottest temperature ever. The small town of Verkhoyansk reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, 32 degrees a… 34 seconds ago

WaterAgg

Global Water Crisis "Miami, Florida, has only reached 100 degrees one time since the city began keeping temperature records..."… https://t.co/s25UJYp5qI 1 minute ago

mags__32

Mags RT @ajplus: The Arctic Circle reported what is believed to be its hottest temperature on record. A town in Siberia reported a 100.4°F heat… 4 minutes ago

nellynerd

Quick! Catch our falling star! 🎪#FBPE 🇪🇺🇧🇪 🖖 RT @ragnasun8: Arctic Circle records hottest ever day as temperature hits 38°C https://t.co/uW9hru8n4u via @MetroUK 9 minutes ago

sharethelove0

Bernhard Strobl RT @People4Shahid: It’s 100 degrees in the Arctic. Nancy Pelosi still refuses to support the Green New Deal. It’s about time we replace… 10 minutes ago

feedingtubepaul

Paul Chambers🌊📢🏥🤡 Even if you could ignore the 100+ degree days in the Arctic, imagine the flooding that will occur due to the thaw,… https://t.co/EpVWNgiFsk 13 minutes ago

WickedGreenMom

M.O.M. RT @resistmegadams: As the Arctic records its hottest temperature ever recorded, @GovJanetMills, @NYGovCuomo, @NYCMayor, and many other lea… 17 minutes ago

Msreddfoxxx

judy williams RT @TheTBohn: Now This IS Global Warming! Climate Change Is A Lot Worse Than We Think! 🔥🌏! ☮️💙😎 https://t.co/JRJAhXxAmv 21 minutes ago