Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever According to CBS News, Verkhoyansk in Siberia reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, 32 degrees above its normal high.

Parts of Siberia have been warming up since January, with western Siberia averaging 10 degrees above normal for the whole month of May.

The average heat in Russia from January to May now reflects what was expected to be normal by the year 2100.

The extreme changes are due in part to natural weather patterns and human-caused climate change.

Scientists have said that the only way to slow the impact of climate change is to stop burning fossil fuels.