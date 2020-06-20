Arctic Records Its
Hottest Temperature Ever According to CBS News, Verkhoyansk in Siberia reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday,
32 degrees above its normal high.
Parts of Siberia have been warming up since January, with western Siberia averaging 10 degrees above normal for the whole month of May.
The average heat in Russia from January
to May now reflects what was expected
to be normal by the year 2100.
The extreme changes are due in
part to natural weather patterns
and human-caused climate change.
Scientists have said that the
only way to slow the impact
of climate change is to stop
burning fossil fuels.