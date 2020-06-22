Coronavirus numbers by county: June 22, 2020

A look at the most updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida Herkimer and Otsego counties.

Happen.

I'm not saying it's going to happen, but of course you prepare gfx nationwide-- 26- states have seen an increase in cases over the last 14- days.

(seven( of those states seeing a spike of 100% or more -new cases.

Florida reporting more than one thousand positive tests daily for 13- days straight.

And on saturday-- california set a record for its highest daily count since the pandemic started with more than 4-thousand new cases.

End gfx in texas - both austin and san antonio are now two of the top five hotspots in the country.

Nats texas health officials partially blaming the rise on gatherings at beaches, rivers, graduation parties, and bars... twitter video video showing crowds packed inside local pubs - led the state's alcohol and beverage commission to revoke permits for 7 bars - as part of operation 'safe open.'

Both north carolina and texas seeing a surge in hospitalizations over the weekend too.

Nurses from colorado heading to arizona to help with rising cases in hospitals there.

(michelle breese, banner's north medical colorado center in greeley, colorado) they traveled from phoenix to colorado to help us so when the need arose it was just kind of a no-brainer.

In florida - a disturbing new trend.

Florida governor ron desantis our cases are shifting in a radier.

Goverr deasang laal incg t sdgl.itm mimeie-oty.

Mos miatrc, kscane thte dlnyeop, ik msmoryladace alogn meataeutthi n er epicentethevsse matd0oeopwb r,r, yk hllyel help plef edlee avn cuoteaytecel 2'n pws cucouti th eofe nl tuntn teh legitne cases...o hav atal aoneida county...sadlye are tweo ne ..bnursing home rele are also 16 new cases...two of them are nursing home residents.

<<change > there are 16