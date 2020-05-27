Student Surprises School Bus Driver With $1,000 Award
It’s a national movement sparking the next generation of givers.
The contest asks teens to nominate someone in their lives who they are not related to who has made a real difference.
CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Bus crash survivor earns prestigious scholarshipDewayne Benson was fast asleep on a charter bus, heading home from Disney World when he woke up to chaos. In 2018, Benson’s high school band was in Alabama when the bus went off the highway and..
English listening tests played on bus for high school senior students to practise in ChinaEnglish listening tests were played on a bus for the final-year students to practise before the university entrance exam in China.
In the video, filmed in the city of Jinan in Shandong Province on..