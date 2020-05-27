Global  

Student Surprises School Bus Driver With $1,000 Award
It’s a national movement sparking the next generation of givers.

The contest asks teens to nominate someone in their lives who they are not related to who has made a real difference.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

0
