Hamilton Center receives $5,000 to help with the group's residential facilities

Hamilton center in terre haute is receiving some support to help people struggling right now.

The organization received 5-thousand dollars from the "wabash valley covid-19 emergency relief fund."

People in the group's residential facilities are isolated due to the pandemic.

Hamilton center wants to keep them mentally and physically active.

So, the money will pay for games, gardening tools, exercise equipment, craft supplies, and other items. the emergency fund is through the "united way of the wabash valley" and the "wabash valley community