P-Valley Season 1 trailer Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:53s - Published 3 weeks ago P-Valley Season 1 trailer P-Valley Season 1 trailer - Plot synopsis: Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. Directed by Karena Evans starring Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Brandee Evans, Elarica Johnson, Parker Sawyers, Nicco Annan release date July 12, 2020 (on Starz) 0

