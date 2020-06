Guardiola on plane stunt: Education will save us Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published 5 minutes ago Guardiola on plane stunt: Education will save us Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a press conference after his team beat Burnley 3-0 at home in the Premier League and a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner was flown over the stadium. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this