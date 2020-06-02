Fayette Public Schools Summer Services

Next week.

The women's soccer, men's soccer and women's basketball teams are expected to return in july.

The university says 106 student- athletes were tested for the coronavirus.

Fayette county public schools says... while the coronavirus closed schools early... the district never stopped serving the needs of its students.

Fs vo bullets:no fayette county public schools summer services march 16-may 27 meals distributed: 365,939 ... according to the district... between march 16 and may 27... employees, staff and volunteers served more than 360-thousand meals to students and their familes..

And gave away more than 27-thousand backpacks containing food, cleaning supplies and hygiene products.

The districts say its mental health services met with more than 27- thousand students and its i-t services provided internet technology..

Including chromebooks..

To over 19-thousand students.

More than three million dollars is going to help small town businesses in the appalachian region hit by the coronavirus.