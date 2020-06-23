Just Noise movie - Harvey Keitel, Malcolm McDowell

Just Noise movie trailer HD - starring Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell - Plot synopsis: Based on actual events, Just Noise presents the concealed account of how Maltese citizens fought for their independence against the British Crown in 1919.

Immediately following the end of World War I, in a plea for their country’s independence, Maltese citizens from all different walks of life, united to lead an uprising against the British.

“Just Noise” is Malta’s long-awaited triumph to share with the world, about how a small Mediterranean island took on the British Empire.