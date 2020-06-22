Tense verbal standoff between Las Vegas protester and police during Black Lives Matter rally
A tense verbal standoff between Las Vegas, Nevada protester and police during Black Lives Matter rally on June 19.
Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter activists want more than a muralMembers of the public on Monday addressed City Council about Cincinnati’s proposed 2021 budget for the first time since Thursday, when Councilman David Mann cut a scheduled hearing short amid boos..
Speakers at City Hall call to defund policeBlack Lives Matter supporters say they want policy changes, not just a mural, from Cincinnati City Council.
Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewingMourners gathered on Monday for the public viewing of Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's.