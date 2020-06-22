Global  

Tense verbal standoff between Las Vegas protester and police during Black Lives Matter rally
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:15s - Published
A tense verbal standoff between Las Vegas, Nevada protester and police during Black Lives Matter rally on June 19.

