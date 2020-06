Houston skies struck with 'anvil crawler' lightning Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:26s - Published 7 minutes ago Houston skies struck with 'anvil crawler' lightning Houston, Texas was hit with heavy weather, torrential rains and frequent lightning on Monday (June 22). Several of the lightning flashes resembled that of an "anvil crawler." 0

