Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby

Business Insider The US Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House on Monday night, according to CNN.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that no reason was provided.

Reporters were asked to leave the grounds of the White House on Monday night after police earlier pushed back protesters at nearby Lafayette Square, CNN reported.

Anderson Cooper 360° ✔ @AC360 Reporters are told to leave the White House amid reports protesters attempted to remove an Andrew Jackson statue [email protected] reports saying tensions are running high.

By playing this video you agree to Twitter's use of cookies This use may include analytics, personalization, and ads.