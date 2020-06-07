Global  

Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Business Insider The US Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House on Monday night, according to CNN.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that no reason was provided.

Reporters were asked to leave the grounds of the White House on Monday night after police earlier pushed back protesters at nearby Lafayette Square, CNN reported.

Anderson Cooper 360° ✔ @AC360 Reporters are told to leave the White House amid reports protesters attempted to remove an Andrew Jackson statue [email protected] reports saying tensions are running high.

TheTweetOfJohn

John FitzGerald Reporters were ordered to leave the grounds of the White House on Monday night after police earlier pushed back pro… https://t.co/N9DBTIkzhe 9 minutes ago

Cindy39660743

Cindy RT @swaffarcongress: At 8:45 pm all Reporters ordered to leave the White House... 13 minutes ago

pliss_ken

Ken Jobe Reporters ordered to leave White House while protests take place nearby, according to CNN https://t.co/VLtwWODpzh via @businessinsider 17 minutes ago

sedi72

Sedigheh Tayebi Business Insider: Reporters ordered to leave White House while protests take place nearby, according to CNN - Busin… https://t.co/meLdcwu9Cm 18 minutes ago

suncross11

ロナルドgo RT @ASB_Breaking: URGENT: Secret Service has ordered reporters to leave The White House as protesters are attempting to pull down statue ht… 20 minutes ago

horizonslost

Hoop T. Coupe RT @MOXNews: BREAKING! REPORTERS ORDERED TO LEAVE WHITE HOUSE! WHILE PROTESTERS TEAR DOWN OUTSIDE! #Trump #protests2020 #protests #WhiteSup… 21 minutes ago

PaMa102675

Paul&Mary @girlsreallyrule Reporters are being ordered to leave? There's something going on & the White House wants NO repor… https://t.co/e7C6Pfiz9X 23 minutes ago

FrannymeyerFran

Fran Meyer Reporters ordered to leave White House while protests take place nearby, according to CNN https://t.co/X2I3lheDCy via @businessinsider 23 minutes ago


