'Drag Race' Star Peppermint On Landmark Supreme Court Ruling

Courtesy of Peppermint Peppermint, a trans entertainer and the runner-up on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, spoke to Business Insider about what she's been up to.

In addition to hosting online events like "Black Queer Town Hall" and "It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience," she's been out protesting and creating art.

She was at the oral arguments for the recent Supreme Court landmark ruling on LGBT employment antidiscrimination protections, and helped celebrate them at the historic Stonewall Inn — but she said there's still much work to be done.