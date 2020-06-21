Global  

Dak Prescott signs franchise tag with Dallas Cowboys
Today, former Mississippi State Quarterback Dak Prescott made it official with the Dallas Cowboys by signing his exclusive franchise tender.

10 days.- - today... former mississippi - state quarterback dak prescott- making- it official, with the dallas- cowboys... by signing his - exclusive franchise tender.

- under the tag... prescott will- make 31.4-million dollars, in - 20-20...- unless the two sides work out a- - - - long-term deal, by july 15th...- almost four months after the- cowboys placed the tag, on the- former bulldog.

- prescott is now contractually - obligated to report to- training camp, on time... - regardless of whether or not- the two parties... agree to an- extension.- last season... prescott threw - for more than 49-hundred- yards... and 30 touchdowns... - both of



