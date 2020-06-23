Harry Connick, Jr., Covenant Transport surprises drivers in Chattanooga

Continue.

Celebrities show their appreciation for essential workers.

And for one couple they were shocked when a star paid them a visit in chattanooga.

When harry connick, jr. showed up at covenant transport in chattanooga, drivers kim and mike frazier were surprised.

Kim frazier: "covenant transport just contacted us and said they had a surprise for us and called us in and so we headed in and next thing we know here comes harry connick, jr. pulling in."

Connick and his daughter georgia took a road trip making stops to thank essential workers.

Meeting the fraziers was one of those stops.

Kim frazier: "oh, it was amazing.

I mean we were completely surprised.

He is..."

Mike frazier: "probably the nicest guy.

He's very down to earth and just very, genuinely good person."

The fraziers are essential workers a part of the trucking industry.

And during the covid-19 pandemic, they've continued to help provide essential goods to americans.

Kim frazier: "we were just doing our jobs.

That's what we signed up for.

Unfortunately the world has come to what it has come to, but at the end of the day, we're just doing our jobs."

While connick was with the frazier's, the couple got to meet tim mcgraw virtually and through a tablet.

Mike frazier: "it was great.

For him to take time out of his day to you know address us, it was like a once in a lifetime thing."

The fraziers celebrity meeting was featured in the cbs special "united we sing: a grammy tribute to the unsung heroes."