A crowd showed up in Long Island, New York to rally in support of the police on Monday (June 22).

'Don't stop the cops' rally in NYC in support of law enforcement

The crowd waved flags and held signs, and several speakers including one, John Lovell, who delivered a message to the group from President Trump.

At one point a small group of counter-protesters arrived.

The crowd at the place shouted at them, saying things like, "go back to China," and that Black Lives Matter is racist.

Video includes interviews with attendees and the president of the PBA.