CM Vijay Rupani arrives at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for Rath Yatra

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani arrived at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for Rath Yatra to be held inside the premises on June 23.

However, High Court denied the permission for Rath Yatra due to COVID-19.

While speaking to media persons, CM Rupani said, "Hearing continued at the High Court till late last night but we could not get permission for Rath Yatra due to COVID-19.

I thank the trustee and mahant of the temple for understanding the situation and arranging Rath Yatra inside the temple premises."