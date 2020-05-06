Global  

President Trump visits Arizona tomorrow
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:44s - Published
President Trump visits Arizona tomorrow
Tracking what's at stake in race for the White House, COVID-19 battle.
fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego Regrouping after a humbling weekend rally, President Donald Trump faces another test of his ability to draw a crowd… https://t.co/PBFA6gpaHe 1 hour ago

RobyMyers8

Roby Myers President Donald Trump is expected to visit the border walls in Arizona! His visits will include communities along… https://t.co/66Sn8W30aw 6 hours ago

CrookedBoxer

William Hart RT @TommyBeer: Arizona reported Monday that inpatient beds, ICU beds, ventilators in use, and emergency department visits for suspected and… 9 hours ago

TommyBeer

Tommy Beer Arizona reported Monday that inpatient beds, ICU beds, ventilators in use, and emergency department visits for susp… https://t.co/1DMz3StUNW 10 hours ago

farm_2019

The Funny Farm I see that the Mafia Owned Don @realdonaldtRump is going to flail about in Arizona tomorrow night in front of a bu… https://t.co/0Igt57BZsL 13 hours ago

thereportnbc

The Report by NBC News Following a lower-than-expected turnout at Saturday's rally in Tulsa, President Trump's itinerary this week is full… https://t.co/RPwVzgCjOa 13 hours ago

DannyAShea

TWISTED RESISTER SISTER @beerluvr2 @TimMurtaugh @parscale Tuesday, Arizona https://t.co/BcC75IrW8d 1 day ago

SpeakUpNoworNev

BlueWaveBeotch🌻🧡 🌊🌹💚🌊🌷 @BMLewis2 I found this...Students for Trump convention, is scheduled at Dream City Church and Trump is set to deliv… https://t.co/P6K2av9wsW 1 day ago


Telling All Of America To Wear Masks, Dr. Birx Covers For Trump's Refusal To Wear One [Video]

Telling All Of America To Wear Masks, Dr. Birx Covers For Trump's Refusal To Wear One

Dr. Deborah Birx is the White House's coronavirus task force response coordinator. In a Sunday interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, she underscored the importance of wearing masks. Out of respect..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Covid: Mask-less Trump visits mask factory; says reopening US may cause deaths [Video]

Covid: Mask-less Trump visits mask factory; says reopening US may cause deaths

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, visited a mask production facility in Phoenix, Arizona. He hailed Honeywell for its contribution to the fight against Covid-19. However, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published
President Trump visits Phoenix [Video]

President Trump visits Phoenix

Undecided Arizona voters weigh in on President's trip to Phoenix Honeywell plant.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:48Published