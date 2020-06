Shimla apple growers use anti-hail nets to protect orchards

Apple growers in Shimla are using anti-hail nets in their orchards to protect their orchards from damage caused by hailstorms. Farmers have adopted this technique for the past 4 years.

The apple groves could be seen covered in white nets.

It costs Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakhs to a farmer to cover the orchards.