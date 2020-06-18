U.S. Seeing Increases In Coronavirus Cases In The South, West
Coronavirus cases are increasing in Florida and Texas as states continue with reopening plans.
Randy Paige reports.
Southland Coronavirus Cases On The RiseCounties across the Southland continued to report troubling increases in the number of coronavirus cases Monday.
Bay Area Hotspots See Sharp Spike in COVID-19 CasesAs California reopens, a number of locations around the Bay Area are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19. Andria Borba reports. (6-22-20)
Increased transmissions and more testing contributing to higher coronavirus numbers in L.A. County, health director saysLos Angeles County officials reported 2,055 new coronavirus cases on Saturday — one of the highest one-day increases for the county.