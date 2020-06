US father on death of son in Reading terror attack

The father of one of the three people stabbed to death as they sat in a park in Reading says he is facing some of the worst days of his life.

The rampage, which is being treated as a terror attack, took place on the evening of June 20 as groups of people relaxed in Forbury Gardens.

A 25-year-old suspect is in custody but officials say the motive for the carnage is unclear.