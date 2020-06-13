Global  

FURTHER FOOTAGE: DC police, protesters clash after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue
A day of protests in the nation's capital grew tense Monday after protesters attempted to topple and take down a statue of President Andrew Jackson, which is located in Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C.

Police intervened with pepper spray and a bicycle barricade as chants of “Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go." President Donald Trump tweeted: "Numerous people arrested in D.C.

For the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St.

John’s Church across the street.

10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act.

Beware!" As of press time, the statue remained unremoved and mounted on its pedestal.

Jackson was the seventh president of the United States and is the face of the $20 bill.

The statue was commissioned in 1847.

