Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published
North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers

North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers

Loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border were seen reinstalled in North Korea on Tuesday (June 23) after such systems were taken down when the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease "all hostile acts".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A spokeswoman at Seoul's defence ministry declined to confirm North Korea's moves but reiterated at a regular briefing that Pyongyang would "have to pay for the consequences" if it continues to defy joint efforts to foster peace.

Tension between the two Koreas has risen in recent weeks after the North blew up a joint liaison office on its side of the border, declared an end to dialogue and threatened military action to show its displeasure against defectors and South Korea for not stopping them from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

A small group of South Korean activists held a rally in the inter-Korean border area on Tuesday to urge the government take actions to stop defectors sending propaganda leaflets across the border.



Related news from verified sources

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers so it can blare propaganda across the border

North Korea's military has been seen reinstalling loudspeakers near the demilitarised zone, further...
SBS - Published

Tensions rise after North Korea blows up liaison office

North Korea blew up a diplomacy office building in Kaesong, located at the border between North and...
CBS News - Published

North Korea threatens to send army into demilitarised border zone

North Korea threatens to send army into demilitarised border zone North and South Korea are separated by the so-called demilitarised zone (DMZ) - a buffer along the...
WorldNews - Published



Tweets about this

sammariebeu

Sam Beu RT @Reuters: North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged https://t.co/eL… 6 minutes ago

t_Wankan

Sergey RT @ReutersUS: North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite photos show liaison office standing but damaged https://t.co/zC… 10 minutes ago

theedgemalaysia

The Edge Malaysia North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers, defectors send leaflets - Reuters https://t.co/66N5MUzFcK 22 minutes ago

MikeXcaberate

Just plain ASTUTE. RT @Jerusalem_Post: Tension between the two #Koreas has risen in recent weeks after the North blew up a joint liaison office on its side of… 22 minutes ago

BNN_Breaking

Breaking News 🇸🇴 North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers, defectors send leaflets https://t.co/TfudCRrw1N 36 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite photos show liaison office standing but damaged https://t.co/bnpgWEBcGX 39 minutes ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite photos show liaison office standing but damaged… https://t.co/F7VmYYSzQY 49 minutes ago

trstdtravlr

trstdtravlr why North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged 50 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

North Korea promises 'retaliatory punishment' for the South [Video]

North Korea promises 'retaliatory punishment' for the South

Analysts say North Korea has been conducting a series of staged provocations aimed at forcing sanctions concessions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets [Video]

North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets

North Korea is gearing up to send propaganda leaflets over its southern border, denouncing North Korean defectors and South Korea, its state media said on Saturday, the latest retaliation for leaflets..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ [Video]

North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ

North Korea said on June 17 that it will deploy troops to the tourist resort of Mount Kumgang and the city of Kaesong on the border.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:58Published