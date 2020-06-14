Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, dead at 80
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, dead at 80
Schumacher died in
NYC after battling cancer for a year.
He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s.
