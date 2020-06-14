Global  

Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, dead at 80
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, dead at 80

Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year.

He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s.

Joel Schumacher: Director of The Lost Boys and two Batman films dies

The filmmaker behind St Elmo's Fire, Flatliners and two Batman films had been ill with cancer.
Seal Remembers Joel Schumacher, Says Director Turned ‘Kiss From a Rose’ Into a Hit

The Grammy-winning artist remembers how his friend helped his career skyrocket thanks to the Batman...
'Batman,' 'Phantom of the Opera' Director Joel Schumacher Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher -- the famed director behind "Phantom of the Opera" and a series of 'Batman' films --...
