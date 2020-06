Watch: Air surveillance continues in Leh Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published 12 minutes ago Watch: Air surveillance continues in Leh The air surveillance continued in Leh on June 23. It came after Indian-China's violent face-off at Galwan Valley. 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley after violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops. Chinese side also suffered casualties in the clash. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Glasgow Watch RT @rabidbites: Super happy to see @Gurdeep_Jaswant working with @TanzaniaTvla on 🇹🇿 #rabies @nanopore genome sequencing! This work continu… 5 days ago QUT RT @QUTBusiness: As retail theft continues to grow, supermarket giants are trialling a self-surveillence strategy to keep supermarket shopp… 5 days ago QUT Business School As retail theft continues to grow, supermarket giants are trialling a self-surveillence strategy to keep supermarke… https://t.co/DL27M3DfRT 6 days ago