Charlize Theron was 'never going to marry' Sean Penn Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:13s - Published 11 minutes ago Charlize Theron was 'never going to marry' Sean Penn Charlize Theron has revealed she wasn't ever engaged to Sean Penn, and insisted the pair were "never going to marry", but did exclusively date. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Charlize Theron Sounds Off on Sean Penn Engagement Rumors Setting the record straight. On today's The Howard Stern Show, Charlize Theron slammed rumors that...

E! Online - Published 10 hours ago











Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Charlize Theron was 'never going to marry' Sean Penn #CharlizeTheron #SeanPenn https://t.co/iolhYTaV0r 26 minutes ago Anette Fekete RT @Metro_Ents: Charlize Theron was never going to marry Sean Penn https://t.co/IECs4TbgNf 37 minutes ago Metro Entertainment Charlize Theron was never going to marry Sean Penn https://t.co/IECs4TbgNf 57 minutes ago MSN Singapore @charlizeafrica denies she was engaged to Sean Penn https://t.co/WoCjTTTH7y 1 hour ago みみ RT @people: Charlize Theron Denies She Was Engaged to Sean Penn: 'I Was Never Going to Marry Him'​ https://t.co/hbaQ6mQFdI 2 hours ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Charlize Theron DENIES she was ever engaged to Sean Penn as she sets the record straight on their relationship: 'I… https://t.co/c9nJknAynG 2 hours ago WeSmirch Charlize Theron Denies She Was Engaged to Sean Penn: 'I Was Never Going to Marry Him' (Alexia Fernandez / People)… https://t.co/6rYx1a3vQT 5 hours ago