Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Venezuela's rival leaders lock horns over gold in London vault
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Venezuela's rival leaders lock horns over gold in London vault

Venezuela's rival leaders lock horns over gold in London vault

President Maduro and his Western-backed opponent Guaido are in a legal battle over who controls a $1bn in gold bars.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @AJENews: Venezuela's rival leaders, President Nicolas Maduro and his Western-backed opponent Juan Guaido, began a legal tug-of-war on M… 5 hours ago

ARTHURGCARTER1

WORLD LEADER 1 ARTHUR GEORGE CARTER Venezuela's rival leaders lock horns over gold in London vault @AJENews https://t.co/dSLb2kNEzn 7 hours ago

radmillasul

Radmilla Suleymanova Venezuela's rival leaders, President Nicolas Maduro and his Western-backed opponent Juan Guaido, began a legal tug-… https://t.co/blGd8deXCh 12 hours ago

AJENews

Al Jazeera News Venezuela's rival leaders, President Nicolas Maduro and his Western-backed opponent Juan Guaido, began a legal tug-… https://t.co/SIMgWImELe 12 hours ago