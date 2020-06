COVID-19: No Haj this year, application money to be fully refunded, informs Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on June 23 said that the government has decided to cancel the Haj 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "We have decided that Haj pilgrims from India will not be sent to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020.

Application money of more than 2.3 lakh pilgrims will be returned without cancellation deductions through direct transfer."