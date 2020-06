Rath Yatra 2020: King of Puri arrives at Jagannath Temple to perform 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual

The King of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb arrived at Jagannath Temple to participate in the Rath Yatra on June 23.

He will perform the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual where he will sweep the chariots with a broom having a gold handle.

The Yatra procession has started from today onwards after Supreme Court has granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

However, no more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots as per SC's order.