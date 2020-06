Nigel Havers' Home Is So Nigel Havers And Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of It Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published 5 minutes ago Nigel Havers' Home Is So Nigel Havers And Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of It 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this The Brightside Nigel Havers' home couldn't be more Nigel Havers if it tried and Twitter can’t get enough of it https://t.co/Mfd1V1Tc5h 10 minutes ago HuffPost UK Entertainment Nigel Havers' home couldn't be more Nigel Havers if it tried and Twitter can’t get enough of it https://t.co/GQ2u3z3kOt 14 minutes ago London living 2020 Nigel Havers we love you but if you’re not going to take your jacket off at home at least unbutton it please, it ca… https://t.co/SeBzKorydV 4 days ago