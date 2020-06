Patanjali launches 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus

Patanjali launched 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus on June 23.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "We have prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19.

We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days."