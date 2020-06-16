Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China puts final satellite for Beidou into orbit
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
China puts final satellite for Beidou into orbit

China puts final satellite for Beidou into orbit

China on Tuesday successfully put into orbit the final satellite of its Beidou navigation network, rival to the U.S.-owned GPS.

Ryan Brooks reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China completed a space project decades in the making Tuesday (June 23) putting the final satellite of its Beidou nevigation network into orbit.

Beidou -- the 'Big Dipper' in Chinese -- is an answer to the U.S.-owned GPS.

Beijing began developing it in the 1990s a way to help wean the military off of U.S. tech.

China has previously said the system will keep military communications secure and improve weapons targeting, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Beidou also has major civilian applications.

More than 70% of mobile phones in China were Beidou-enabled as of last year.

Millions of taxis and buses already use Beidou signals.

And Chinese state media have said Beidou services are in use in about 120 other countries.

Many of those nations are involved in the Belt and Road initiative leader Xi Jinping's signature effort to link China up to Asia, Europe and beyond with large-scale projects.



Related news from verified sources

China launches final Beidou satellite to complete rival to GPS network

China has launched the final satellite in its Beidou geolocation network, completing a project meant...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times


Beidou satellite launch postponed over technical issues

Beidou satellite launch postponed over technical issues Beijing (XNA) Jun 16, 2020 The launch mission for the final satellite in the third-generation...
GPS Daily - Published Also reported by •Reuters




Tweets about this

i_swigart

Frank I. Swigart China successfully put into orbit the final satellite of its Beidou navigation network, an estimated $10 billion pr… https://t.co/YmK7DBxxh7 4 minutes ago

murat_derici

Murat Derici RT @Reuters: China successfully put into orbit the final satellite of its Beidou navigation network, an estimated $10 billion project meant… 15 minutes ago

dphxmg

李明钢 RT @ReutersChina: China puts final satellite for Beidou navigation network into orbit https://t.co/co54MKuqsz 15 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English MyRepublica: China puts final satellite for Beidou navigation network into orbit - https://t.co/RCpKmnd5fk 22 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS network https://t.co/QA4YTHHdKY 23 minutes ago

AshrfSben

Ashrf Ben Ali Ⓜ️ China successfully put into orbit the final satellite of its Beidou navigation network, an estimated $10 billion pr… https://t.co/qcfyg5qG9J 42 minutes ago