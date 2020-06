Reo-coker 'lost for words' at offensive banner Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:53s - Published 4 minutes ago Reo-coker 'lost for words' at offensive banner Nigel Reo-Coker and Jermaine Beckford told The Football Show a lack of education and understanding is behind the actions of those responsible for the offensive banner flown over the Etihad. 0

