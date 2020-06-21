Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situation
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situation

Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situation

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane left for Ladakh on June 23.He will review the on-ground situation with the 14 Corps officials and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

The meeting comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Army Chief to visit Ladakh to take stock of ground situation

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground...
IndiaTimes - Published

India-China face-off: Indian troops can use firearms if required: Army

India-China face-off: Indian troops can use firearms if required: Army The armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given "full...
Mid-Day - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lt Gen (Retd) Abhay Krishna takes oath as Chief Commissioner of WB Right to Public Service Commission [Video]

Lt Gen (Retd) Abhay Krishna takes oath as Chief Commissioner of WB Right to Public Service Commission

Lt General (Retd) Abhay Krishna took oath as Chief Commissioner, West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission on June 22. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar administered oath of office to Abhay..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Vp Malik Former Army Chief [Video]

Vp Malik Former Army Chief

Vp Malik Former Army Chief

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:12Published
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers [Video]

Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers

The escalation of tensions with China at the border in Ladakh means India has to now tackle two hostile neighbours. Pakistan has consistently kept the border boiling and its friendly ties with China..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:12Published