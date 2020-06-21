Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situation

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane left for Ladakh on June 23.He will review the on-ground situation with the 14 Corps officials and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

The meeting comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured