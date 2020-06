Manish Sisodia requests LG to withdraw order of institutional quarantine to COVID patient

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on June 23 informed that he has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding COVID-19.

He said, "After Lt Governor ordered that every COVID positive patient is required to visit quarantine centre for clinical assessment, a lot of pressure is being built on people.

So, I have written a letter to LG requesting him to withdraw this order".