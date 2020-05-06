A six-year-old has completed a marathon for the NHS dressed as his favourite heroes Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published 4 minutes ago A six-year-old has completed a marathon for the NHS dressed as his favourite heroes A six-year-old has completed a full marathon for the NHS dressed as his favourite super-heroes - including a doctor, fireman and policeman.Fundraiser Ollie Hall donned outfits of his idols that included the likes of Superman, The Flash and Willy Wonka.But he insisted on including those of all emergency services.The kind-hearted youngster was taught about the coronavirus by his parents, Chris, 37, and Liz, 33, and he decided he wanted to help.Ollie and his family decided he should run a 26.2 miles, the equivalent of a marathon, over the course of a month.But to add to the challenge Ollie decided to add in fancy dress and chose his own superheroes - running the final leg as a doctor.He completed a mile a day - with Sundays off to recover - and has so far raised more than £3,000 for the NHS with donations still coming in.Ollie, of Plymouth, Devon, said: "I felt so sorry for all the poorly people I saw on the news. "I like running around so thought I could run in fancy dress to make people smile and hopefully raise some money to help look after the doctors, nurses and poorly people that are in hospital."Ollie soon smashed his initial £50 target, and so far he has raised £3,087.His dad Chris said: "He finished the last mile on the day of his sixth birthday."He did a mile a day for 26 days over a 30 day window, he had Sundays off to recover."He ran six days a week and covered a marathon distance, he's buzzing - he wants to do more."He did his first one in normal clothes because we hadn't thought about it but then he wanted to get dressed up."We borrowed some outfits and bought some, he was dressed as all sorts."Over the course of his runs, Ollie dressed as The Flash, a knight, a dragon, Superman, Iron Man, Where's Wally and Willy Wonka.But it was important to Ollie to dress as real-life superheroes too, including members of the police force, the fire brigade, and NHS staff.Chris added: "He finished his last mile dressed as a doctor. It was his choice, he always chose what he wanted to wear."It all started because he wanted to do something nice for his teachers and friends who were still in school."As I was going out to do the shopping he gave me some of his pocket money and I came back with some cakes that he could give them."I think he got quite a buzz off it and he wanted to do more, so we came up with the idea of doing a run."Ollie has been raising money for the NHS, specifically his local hospital, Derriford, and the Plymouth Hospitals Charity.The charity picked up on Ollie's fundraising efforts and shared his Just Giving page online, prompting a flood of donations.Chris added: "He was only five when he started but we told him about Covid. We told him that if you get it you end up in hospital and doctors and nurses will look after you."He wanted to make people laugh and smile, and in his words, 'help the doctors and nurses and the poorly people'." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A six-year-old has completed a full marathon for the NHS dressed as his favourite super-heroes - including a doctor, fireman and policeman.Fundraiser Ollie Hall donned outfits of his idols that included the likes of Superman, The Flash and Willy Wonka.But he insisted on including those of all emergency services.The kind-hearted youngster was taught about the coronavirus by his parents, Chris, 37, and Liz, 33, and he decided he wanted to help.Ollie and his family decided he should run a 26.2 miles, the equivalent of a marathon, over the course of a month.But to add to the challenge Ollie decided to add in fancy dress and chose his own superheroes - running the final leg as a doctor.He completed a mile a day - with Sundays off to recover - and has so far raised more than £3,000 for the NHS with donations still coming in.Ollie, of Plymouth, Devon, said: "I felt so sorry for all the poorly people I saw on the news. "I like running around so thought I could run in fancy dress to make people smile and hopefully raise some money to help look after the doctors, nurses and poorly people that are in hospital."Ollie soon smashed his initial £50 target, and so far he has raised £3,087.His dad Chris said: "He finished the last mile on the day of his sixth birthday."He did a mile a day for 26 days over a 30 day window, he had Sundays off to recover."He ran six days a week and covered a marathon distance, he's buzzing - he wants to do more."He did his first one in normal clothes because we hadn't thought about it but then he wanted to get dressed up."We borrowed some outfits and bought some, he was dressed as all sorts."Over the course of his runs, Ollie dressed as The Flash, a knight, a dragon, Superman, Iron Man, Where's Wally and Willy Wonka.But it was important to Ollie to dress as real-life superheroes too, including members of the police force, the fire brigade, and NHS staff.Chris added: "He finished his last mile dressed as a doctor. It was his choice, he always chose what he wanted to wear."It all started because he wanted to do something nice for his teachers and friends who were still in school."As I was going out to do the shopping he gave me some of his pocket money and I came back with some cakes that he could give them."I think he got quite a buzz off it and he wanted to do more, so we came up with the idea of doing a run."Ollie has been raising money for the NHS, specifically his local hospital, Derriford, and the Plymouth Hospitals Charity.The charity picked up on Ollie's fundraising efforts and shared his Just Giving page online, prompting a flood of donations.Chris added: "He was only five when he started but we told him about Covid. We told him that if you get it you end up in hospital and doctors and nurses will look after you."He wanted to make people laugh and smile, and in his words, 'help the doctors and nurses and the poorly people'."







Tweets about this Onslow St Audrey’s PE Year 8 leading from the front in Virtual Sports Week! Here’s Plamena P’s entry into Challenge #1 - The Marathon… https://t.co/yxToZ0hy5z 55 minutes ago Justin Zimmerman I thought about postponing the marathon but with the stress I’m feeling, I need an outlet. Running it is. If this m… https://t.co/HlF6mE79Ue 15 hours ago ManLikeRey My mental health declined. I started drinking. I was taking lots of drugs and I ended up leaving the army. Everythi… https://t.co/DJza3CJXlP 16 hours ago Matt Pavlik Achieved a #JuneGoal and completed my first half marathon distance of the year. It’s an amazing 9 seconds better th… https://t.co/oetYeDrMqC 2 days ago Julie Laroche @runmhor Virtual Half Marathon completed this morning in beautiful East Lothian! Hopefully next year I will be able… https://t.co/XDW5ukQeoS 2 days ago Don H. Nishioka What a way to start summer and end the week. Completed my first ever 100+ mile week as we kick off TFK TCS NYC Mara… https://t.co/LRgqd5pspK 3 days ago Cindy Rugeley RT @AliciaTipcke: The finish line of this year's Grandma's Marathon looked quite a bit different than the last 43 years. These are some of… 3 days ago Alicia Tipcke The finish line of this year's Grandma's Marathon looked quite a bit different than the last 43 years. These are so… https://t.co/8Y09dyA8wn 3 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Captain Tobias completes ‘ginormous’ marathon challenge



A nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy – named Captain Tobias by supporters – has completed his “ginormous challenge” to walk a marathon using a walker to cheers from crowds of well-wishers. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago Millie Bobby Brown Is Working on an Album



Millie Bobby Brown Is Working on an Album Brown reportedly has a record deal in the works. Sources say the 16-year-old actress has been recording music and is currently working towards releasing.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:46 Published on May 11, 2020 Millie Bobby Brown donates £15K to NHS Heroes



Millie Bobby Brown donates £15K to NHS Heroes The star has donated the generous amount to the NHS Heroes Appeal. The 'Stranger Things' actress lived in Bournemouth in Dorset, south west England, for.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:20 Published on May 6, 2020