Patanjali 'Coronil'

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:32s - Published
Patanjali launches Ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine

Patanjali on Tuesday launched 'Coronil and Swasari', what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for...
IndiaTimes - Published

Coronavirus cure launched by Indian yoga guru Ramdev: All you need to know about Coronil

Patanjali claims those administered the medicine were fully cured and none died.
Khaleej Times - Published

Coronil: India's Guru Ramdev launches coronavirus cure

Patanjali claims those administered the medicine were fully cured and none died.
Khaleej Times - Published



